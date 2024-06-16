MMA fighter McGregor says injury led to Chandler postponement

Conor McGregor said on Saturday an injury sustained while preparing for his fight against Michael Chandler in UFC 303 led him to postpone the bout, but he still wants the fight to happen.

UFC President Dana White said on Thursday the Irishman would not fight in the main event of the June 29 card, with a rematch between light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka set to headline instead.

The announcement came after a press conference for the event was called off by UFC this month.