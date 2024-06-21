Sport

Comrades Marathon organisers investigate allegations of cheating

21 June 2024 - 11:51 By SPORT STAFF
The finish line at the 2024 Comrades Marathon at Scottsville.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) says it is investigating allegations of cheating during this year’s race earlier this month, as well as claims of fraudulent qualifications submitted to enter the ultra-marathon.

“We are working through the full set of electronic results provided to us by FinishTime with a view to identifying anomalies or inconsistencies within the results,” said race and operations manager Ann Ashworth.

“Our office is also working through data which suggests several athletes missed the non-disclosed (or secret) timing points along the route, the purpose of which was to identify runners who engaged in course cutting. All inconsistencies will be compared to any photographic evidence available.”

Ashworth said the CMA was aware of a problem with the first timing point at about 5km which was faulty, and assured runners not getting a reading there was not necessarily indicative of cutting the course.

“The CMA hopes to conclude its investigations over the next few days after which the names of all race-day cheats will be provided to KwaZulu-Natal Athletics for disciplinary action.”

KZN Athletics (KZNA) is responsible for taking action against the cheats.

Race analyst Mark Dowdeswell, a Wits academic who has developed a programme that helps him spot anomalies in race patterns, has tweeted about three runners he believes cheated.

One runner has had dodgy data in past Comrades, he pointed out, saying this year the person, starting in G batch, averaged 4min 48sec per kilometre to Pinetown, though the average pace for the qualifying time associated with G batch is 6min 10sec/km.

“This was the first G batch runner through Pinetown by eight minutes.

“ The running time (1hr 22min 45sec, start time to Pinetown) was only bettered out of the entire field by 526 A [batch] runners, 59 B runners, seven C runners, zero D or E runners [and] 1 F runner.

“This guy definitely cheated again,” said Dowdeswell, adding the runner had been disqualified previously. Since then Dowdeswell had flagged him twice without anything happening.

Dowdeswell also pointed at two runners who missed the timing mats at Umlaas Road and Mkondeni, but reached the finish line.

“In addition, both missed the Cato Ridge cut-off (8h10m). Instead of taking an honourable DNF (did not finish), they thought, ‘I’ll get a medal anyway’.

“One guy crossed the finish with a buff pulled up over his face. Who crosses the Comrades finish with their face covered?” wrote Dowdeswell.

He believes the biggest stumbling block to taking action against Comrades cheats is KZNA.

“Let’s see what happens this time.”

