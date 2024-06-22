Sport

Boxing SA issues 1,212 licences, but that's no guarantee of action this year

22 June 2024 - 16:12
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Inactivity has been a problem for local boxers for a long time, as the now-retired Moruti Mthalane, the former two-time IBF flyweight champion, can testify. He spent more than a year out the ring on no fewer than three occasions, despite being one of South Africa's finest talents for a decade.
Image: Hayden Jones/SA Boxing Talk

Boxing South Africa (BSA) says it has approved 1,212 licences, but pointed out that almost 250 registered boxers licensed did not see any action in the previous financial year ending March 31.

The regulator said in a press statement on Saturday that it had licensed 720 boxers, 141 managers, 105 trainers, 88 promoters, 56 seconds, 15 ring announcers, 79 ring officials and eight matchmakers.

But at a ratio of 8.2 boxers per promoter, it’s highly unlikely that all promoters will actually be able to stage tournaments — almost half of licensed promoters last year didn’t stage a tournament in 2023-24, Ntlanganiso said.

At 6.8 boxers per trainer it’s likely that several cornermen are going to have quieter times than others. Likewise with the managers, who have an average of 5.1 fighters on their books. 

BSA’s acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso, saying the licensing window for the second quarter would run from July to September for those who had missed out, acknowledged that inactivity was an issue.

R6.28m debt to Boxing SA is held by 27 promoters, says acting CEO

Twenty-seven promoters owe Boxing South Africa (BSA) R6.28m, acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso said at the weekend.
Sport
5 days ago

“A lot of work still needs to be done in the Northern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo as they have less than 55 licensees each and we believe there is more talent that can be discovered in those provinces.

“This means robust engagements with all relevant stakeholders must continue to improve the status quo.”

Ntlanganiso also said promoters were heeding the call to engage with BSA on the request to make arrangements on their debts.

“In the previous financial year almost 250 boxers did not fight due to lack of tournaments and we encourage promoters this year to host boxing events more regularly. Close to 50% of promoters in the previous financial year could not host even a single boxing event.

“Surely this picture has to change drastically,” he added.

But the challenge facing BSA, which oversees professional boxing, is that it has no control of the amateur game, which falls under the South African National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) and which is in a state of disrepair.

And this is where the factory belt of boxers begins. 

