With a ‘fire burning’, Lyles wins 100m at US trials to book Olympics spot

Noah Lyles chased down his rivals to win the 100m final at the US Olympic trials in 9.83 seconds in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday to book a spot at the Paris Games.

The world champion hit the accelerator at the midway point to burst through the field and cross the line ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87) and Tokyo silver medallist Fred Kerley (9.88).

Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, had the early lead but ran out of steam and finished fourth in 9.93.

Lyles, who won the sprint double at the world championships in Budapest last year, is aiming for four gold medals — two individual and two relay — at the Paris Games.

“Part of the plan,” Lyles said. “Might be a shock to everyone else but when you know the goal, you know the goal.”