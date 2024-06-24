Sport

With a ‘fire burning’, Lyles wins 100m at US trials to book Olympics spot

24 June 2024 - 14:29 By Amy Tennery
Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek react while crossing the finish line in the men's 100m final on day three 2024 US Olympic Team Trials Track & Field at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Monday.
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Noah Lyles chased down his rivals to win the 100m final at the US Olympic trials in 9.83 seconds in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday to book a spot at the Paris Games.

The world champion hit the accelerator at the midway point to burst through the field and cross the line ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87) and Tokyo silver medallist Fred Kerley (9.88).

Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, had the early lead but ran out of steam and finished fourth in 9.93.

Lyles, who won the sprint double at the world championships in Budapest last year, is aiming for four gold medals — two individual and two relay — at the Paris Games.

“Part of the plan,” Lyles said. “Might be a shock to everyone else but when you know the goal, you know the goal.”

Lyles finished next to last in the 100m final at the trials three years ago in Eugene, and after winning the 200m he could do no better than bronze in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Those disappointments still drive him, he said.

“If I didn't get that third place in Tokyo I wouldn't have had that desire, I wouldn't have had that fire burning,” he said.

“I wouldn't have accomplished what I've accomplished in the past and now we constantly look to the future with open eyes because anything can happen.”

Lyles will compete in his signature event next, the 200m, with the opening heats set to begin on Thursday.

The third day of the US trials at Hayward Field saw Kendall Ellis win the women's 400m final in 49.46, with Aaliyah Butler taking second in 49.71 and Alexis Holmes claiming her spot on Team USA in 49.78.

READ MORE

