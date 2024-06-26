Alcaraz ready for Grand Slam defence at Wimbledon after surging into elite

Carlos Alcaraz propelled himself into the Grand Slam all-surface elite after his triumph at Roland Garros and will arrive at Wimbledon hoping to further cement his place in the big league by successfully defending a major title for the first time.

The 21-year-old overcame a forearm issue to bag his first French Open title, emulating greats including Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi with major wins on clay, hard and grass courts.

Alcaraz's triumph on the Parisian red dirt was the third Grand Slam trophy of his young career and followed the Spanish world number three's breakthrough title at the 2022 US Open and epic Wimbledon victory 12 months ago.

The latter success stood out for the way Alcaraz quickly adapted to his least familiar surface by winning back-to-back titles after arriving for the 2023 British grass court season with only a handful of tour-level match wins on grass.

“I have more matches in my bank on grass and with the great run I had last year at Queen's Club and Wimbledon, I know a bit on how to play and understand the game on grass,” said Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in five sets in last year's Wimbledon final.