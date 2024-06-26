Sport

Alcaraz ready for Grand Slam defence at Wimbledon after surging into elite

26 June 2024 - 17:27 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand during a practice session for The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand during a practice session for The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz propelled himself into the Grand Slam all-surface elite after his triumph at Roland Garros and will arrive at Wimbledon hoping to further cement his place in the big league by successfully defending a major title for the first time.

The 21-year-old overcame a forearm issue to bag his first French Open title, emulating greats including Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi with major wins on clay, hard and grass courts.

Alcaraz's triumph on the Parisian red dirt was the third Grand Slam trophy of his young career and followed the Spanish world number three's breakthrough title at the 2022 US Open and epic Wimbledon victory 12 months ago.

The latter success stood out for the way Alcaraz quickly adapted to his least familiar surface by winning back-to-back titles after arriving for the 2023 British grass court season with only a handful of tour-level match wins on grass.

“I have more matches in my bank on grass and with the great run I had last year at Queen's Club and Wimbledon, I know a bit on how to play and understand the game on grass,” said Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in five sets in last year's Wimbledon final.

“I'm more mature playing on this surface. The first practice I've done here, my movement wasn't as good as last year but it's a slow process. I have to be really focused in every practice and every match.”

Blessed with a forehand cannon and an all-action style that can often overwhelm the best in the game, the flamboyant Alcaraz will be one of the favourites at the All England Club despite his Queen's Club title defence ending prematurely last week.

Competing without coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in his corner, Alcaraz was beaten in straight sets by inspired home favourite Jack Draper in the round of 16 but he vowed to return stronger at the manicured lawns of Wimbledon on July 1.

“It's tough to deal with losses, but I think it's part of our lives,” said Alcaraz, who has a 17-3 record on grass.

“After losses, you have to take the positive things and of course the negative things to improve for the next tournament. Right now I'm hungry just to be better.

“I'm really excited to start Wimbledon. I really want to win every title and Wimbledon is even more special. I have time, and I'm excited to start the first match on Centre Court.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Strawberries and cream at Tennis SA’s Wimbledon fan park in Fourways

Tennis South Africa will host a Wimbledon-themed fan park at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg, screening matches live from The Championships in ...
Sport
1 week ago

Alcaraz has proudest moment, enters all-surface elite with French triumph

Carlos Alcaraz said his maiden French Open triumph on Sunday was the proudest moment of his glittering career, after the Spaniard became the youngest ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Alcaraz outlasts Zverev to claim maiden French Open title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz was made to sweat but clinched his first French Open title by beating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Swiatek dismantles Paolini to win third straight French Open title

Iga Swiatek strengthened her reputation as the queen of clay by capturing a third straight French Open crown with a crushing 6-2 6-1 victory over ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Proteas’ resolve keeps strengthening after KG and Jansen’s batting heroics Cricket
  2. Erasmus names strong squad for incoming series against Ireland Rugby
  3. Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi against Proteas, Oz go home Cricket
  4. WATCH | Boks offer biltong, lift spirits with singing as London flight cancelled Rugby
  5. POLL | Are the Proteas set to shed their 'chokers' tag at the T20 World Cup? Cricket

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...