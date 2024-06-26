‘Future bright’ for Bonita van Jaarsveld after earning respect in German bout

McAusland also stayed in South Africa because her other seven fighters were involved in matches at Kliprivier Recreation Centre in Kibler Park on Saturday, where Smangele “Smash” Hadebe retained her ABU flyweight belt with a first-round stoppage win over Tanzanian Jesca Mfinanga.
South African lightweight boxing champion Bonita van Jaarsveld's journey to Germany last weekend ended in a points loss to home fighter and Women’s International Boxing Organisation champion Beke Bas.
However, the 33-year-old's courageous performance and unwavering spirit under trying circumstances won her the hearts of many German fans who attended their 10-round match at Paul Greifzu Stadion in Dessau-Roßlau on Saturday.
That is how her manager, Colleen McAusland, summed up the fight, Van Jaarsveld's first outside South Africa since her first professional match on February 19 2011.
“The future looks bright for this talented South African boxer,” said McAusland, whose commitment to the sport earned her Boxing SA’s 2018 Manager of the Year award.
“Bonita faced a major challenge when her coach, Ferdi Basson from the Godfather MMA Gym, was unable to secure his travel visa in time. This left Bonita with no option but to travel alone.”
Bonita van Jaarsveld sparring.
