Sport

Comrades Marathon Association shows Ann Ashworth the door

27 June 2024 - 07:52 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ann Ashworth has been sacked by the CMA after less than a year.
Ann Ashworth has been sacked by the CMA after less than a year.
Image: Instagram

Ann Ashworth has been fired as race and operations manager by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) board, she posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday evening.

“My time at the CMA has come to an end. The board feels that I lack the necessary leadership and race management abilities to continue to serve,” said Ashworth, who was appointed last year after race director Rowyn James left.

During her term the race paid out record prize money to winning athletes and was also praised for altering cut-off times. But there were also criticisms, from traffic congestion getting to the finish line in Pietermaritzburg to the shortage of goody bags at registration.

“Given recent events this decision has not come as a surprise. For weeks now there have been rumblings among the naysayers that ‘the board would be dealing with me’.

“The board will tell you that I did not accept their offer to extend my contract before their subsequent decision to revoke the offer. They will also say that I have previously indicated that I did not wish to remain in my position beyond June 30.”

Ashworth, winner of the race in 2018, wrote that she offered to resign on “at least three occasions”, but her offers were not accepted.

“I was hesitant to stay on at the CMA given what was happening in the office and behind closed doors and I was convinced to sign my offer of extension after discussing matters with my staff and tier-one sponsors who wished me to remain in my position.”

READ MORE

Comrades Marathon organisers investigate allegations of cheating

The Comrades Marathon Association says it is investigating allegations of cheating during this year’s race earlier this month, as well as claims of ...
Sport
5 days ago

Comrades Marathon Association to probe alleged racist comment by board member

The Comrades Marathon Association says it will investigate allegations of racism in its board after a social media post by one of its members.
Sport
6 days ago

Comrades champ Gerda proud to run in Phantane club kit, hopes to leave legacy

Gerda Steyn says she is proud to have won the 2024 Comrades Marathon in the green and gold colours of her Phantane Athletic Club.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. At last! Proteas qualify for a World Cup final Cricket
  2. Georgia shock Portugal to advance, Turkey beat Czechs and go through Soccer
  3. Siya Kolisi retains Springbok captaincy Rugby
  4. Proteas’ resolve keeps strengthening after KG and Jansen’s batting heroics Cricket
  5. WATCH | Boks offer biltong, lift spirits with singing as London flight cancelled Rugby

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...