Double sprint champion Thompson-Herah to miss Paris Olympics

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from the Jamaican trials due to an Achilles injury and will not defend her 100m and 200m titles at the Paris Games in August.

The Jamaican, who will celebrate her 32nd birthday on Friday, is one of the greatest sprinters of all time and was the first woman to win a back-to-back Olympic sprint double when she retained both titles in Tokyo three years ago.

Thompson-Herah last competed in the 200m in April 2023 and sustained the injury during the 100m at the New York Grand Prix earlier this month as she finished in 11.48 seconds.

“It's never fun sharing news like this but at the New York Grand Prix, I felt something in the race and still insist to push, couple steps to the line I realise something is really wrong,” the Jamaican wrote in an Instagram.

“I sat on the ground because I couldn't apply any pressure to the leg whatsoever as I was carried off the track. I went quickly to get (a) medical check-up, and to find out that I have a small tear on my Achilles tendon.