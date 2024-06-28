Girmay admitted last year he was caught by surprise by the intensity of the Tour de France.
Eritrea's Girmay ready to become first black African to win on the Tour
Image: Luc Claessen/Getty Images
Biniam Girmay is the first black African rider to win a stage in a grand tour and starting on Saturday, the Eritrean will be looking to prevail again at the biggest cycling event of all, the Tour de France.
The 24-year-old won in a bunch sprint at the 2022 Giro d'Italia and quickly turned his sights to becoming the first black African to win on the Tour but on his first attempt last year he found the level was higher than at any other race.
“Last year I was nervous before the start. It's the biggest race in the world and to be part of that made me nervous and I panicked from the start to the end of the Tour,” Girmay told Reuters on Friday before his second Tour.
“It's a different race, you need to prepare well mentally and I think this year will be different.”
“I will be more relaxed,” he said, despite the added pressure of having already won on a grand tour.
“The target is just to win a stage — me or my team have never won a stage on the Tour. Becoming the first black African to win on a grand tour changed things and sometimes it puts pressure on me. I think second is not enough anymore.”
Girmay will then focus on the Paris 2024 Olympics where he will wrap up the “biggest month of [his] career” with the road race on August 3.
The Tour de France starts in Florence on Saturday.
