France's Bardet claims first yellow jersey in Tour stage one

Romain Bardet claimed the first yellow jersey of this year's Tour de France, and the first of his career, as he won the opening stage of the world's biggest race following a bold move on Saturday.

The Frenchman, who announced his retirement for June next year and is a two-time Tour podium finisher, attacked 50km from the line and benefited from sterling, selfless work by his DSM–Firmenich PostNL team mate Frank van den Broek to cross the line five seconds ahead of Belgium's Wout van Aert.

Dutchman Van den Broek, who came second with the same time as his team leader, held his head in a mixture of joy and disbelief.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, who had not raced since he sustained a collapsed lung on the Tour of the Basque Country in April, finished safely in the bunch alongside fellow favourite Tadej Pogacar.

A seven-man breakaway took shape early on in a fast and furious start and with 50 kilometres left, only France's Valentin Madouas and Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway were left at the front.

Another Frenchman, Bardet, attacked from a slimmed down peloton and joined the fugitives after picking up his team mate Van den Broek along the way.