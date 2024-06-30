Skipping Wimbledon warm-ups was the smarter decision, says Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is approaching Wimbledon a little differently this time around after skipping all the tune-up tournaments, but the top seed thinks it's the best possible move for her as she bids to win her maiden crown at the All England Club.

For all her achievements over the last few seasons, the five-time Grand Slam champion remains largely unproven on grasscourts with none of the 22 singles titles in her vast cabinet coming on the surface.

Having been handed a quarterfinal defeat by wild card Elina Svitolina last year, the 23-year-old Pole will look to improve on that when she begins her Wimbledon campaign against former world number four Sofia Kenin on Tuesday.

“At the beginning, for sure it was tricky,” Swiatek said when asked how she felt about her Wimbledon preparations on Saturday.

“I'm happy that I came here early because there is a huge difference between the grass that we have in our own country, for example, and here.

“Day after day I felt like I'm getting more rhythm and I can really feel the ball better. I feel good. For sure we approached this year a little bit differently basically because of the amount of matches that I played in the first part of the season.”