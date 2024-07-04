Blast from the past: Faf du Plessis in the runs as Proteas beat Bangladesh in first T20 in Dhaka
Today in SA sport history: July 5
04 July 2024 - 21:23
1912 — Charles Winslow downs teammate Harry Kitson to take the singles crown at the Stockholm Olympics. The 23-year-old, watched by the king of Sweden, beat Kitson, 15 years his senior, 7-5 4-6 10-8 8-6 to become the first South African to win two gold medals at a single Games. The next time would be 84 years later, by swimmer Penny Heyns at Atlanta 1996. The men’s tennis singles competition was one of two events where South Africa took gold and silver in Stockholm, with the marathon runners repeating the feat more than a week later. ..
