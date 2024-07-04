Djokovic passes early Wimbledon test, Iga Swiatek sails through

Novak Djokovic survived a minor scare in his hunt for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy before Iga Swiatek produced a more efficient performance to reach the third round on a sunny Thursday at the year's third Grand Slam.

All eyes were on two-time singles champion Andy Murray as he arrived on Centre Court to play doubles alongside older brother Jamie in his final Wimbledon, after several fellow Britons were given the spotlight earlier in the day.

One of them, 277th-ranked Jacob Fearnley, pushed Djokovic hard before the 37-year-old Serb moved into the next round with a 6-3 6-4 5-7 7-5 victory.

Djokovic said he was still not a 100% after minor surgery on his right knee following an injury at last month's French Open.

“I do feel that has an affect on my movement a little bit in terms of the speed,” said Djokovic, who is bidding to equal the Wimbledon tally of Roger Federer and also win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.