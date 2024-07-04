Sport

Entries for Soweto Marathon on November 3 to open at midnight

04 July 2024 - 17:00 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Entries for the Soweto Marathon will open at midnight on Thursday.
Entries for the Soweto Marathon will open at midnight on Thursday.
Image: Soweto Marathon

Entries for the 2024 Soweto Marathon on November 3 will open at midnight on Thursday, organisers announced at the Sakhumzi restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Soweto earlier in the day.

But the finish of the race will move back to Nasrec after complaints from runners who had to climb a mountain of stairs to get out of the FNB Stadium.

Running clubs also felt disconnected by not having their tents closer to the finish.

Race director Danny Blumberg, in charge of this event for the 10th time, said the race would start on the Golden Highway as it did in previous years when it finished at Nasrec.

Prize money, with the men’s and women’s winners earning R250,000 each, would remain the same.

Double sprint champion Thompson-Herah to miss Paris Olympics

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from the Jamaican trials due to an Achilles injury and will not defend her 100m ...
Sport
1 week ago

Entry fees remain the same at R380 for the marathon, R320 for the half-marathon and R300 for the 10km.

Organisers said they had addressed the problems that arose last year to ensure there wouldn’t be a repeat, such as a shortage of T-shirts as well as litter being left on the roads.

The race will be televised live on SuperSport.

A total of 21,500 runners took part last year.

READ MORE:

Get the heart pumping to drop your risk of dying by up to 30%

Measuring one's cardiorespiratory fitness, or VO2 max, is vital and should be done regularly — like measuring blood pressure, blood glucose and ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'Racist' Comrades Marathon Association board member suspended

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) executive has suspended the member accused of posting a racist message to a WhatsApp group, saying it had ...
Sport
5 days ago

Comrades Marathon Association shows Ann Ashworth the door

Ann Ashworth has been fired by the Comrades Marathon board as race and operations manager, she posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday evening.
Sport
1 week ago

A tale of two marathons

Less than 100km separates the venues of the Soweto Marathon and the Jacaranda City Challenge but they could be on different planets.
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

‘I could not breathe’: Soweto Marathon runner on treading through human waste along 21km route

The marathon attracted more than 24,000 runners, including athletes from other African countries
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How the signing of Lorch created a rift between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming ... Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Wayde van Niekerk dips under 44 seconds for the first time Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Gary Kirsten and Jacques Kallis pile on the runs against ... Sport
  4. Sundowns part ways with Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  5. WATCH | 'I didn't want to leave; my hand was forced': Rulani Mokwena on his ... Soccer

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system