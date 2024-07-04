Entries for the 2024 Soweto Marathon on November 3 will open at midnight on Thursday, organisers announced at the Sakhumzi restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Soweto earlier in the day.
But the finish of the race will move back to Nasrec after complaints from runners who had to climb a mountain of stairs to get out of the FNB Stadium.
Running clubs also felt disconnected by not having their tents closer to the finish.
Race director Danny Blumberg, in charge of this event for the 10th time, said the race would start on the Golden Highway as it did in previous years when it finished at Nasrec.
Prize money, with the men’s and women’s winners earning R250,000 each, would remain the same.
Entries for Soweto Marathon on November 3 to open at midnight
Image: Soweto Marathon
Entries for the 2024 Soweto Marathon on November 3 will open at midnight on Thursday, organisers announced at the Sakhumzi restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Soweto earlier in the day.
But the finish of the race will move back to Nasrec after complaints from runners who had to climb a mountain of stairs to get out of the FNB Stadium.
Running clubs also felt disconnected by not having their tents closer to the finish.
Race director Danny Blumberg, in charge of this event for the 10th time, said the race would start on the Golden Highway as it did in previous years when it finished at Nasrec.
Prize money, with the men’s and women’s winners earning R250,000 each, would remain the same.
Double sprint champion Thompson-Herah to miss Paris Olympics
Entry fees remain the same at R380 for the marathon, R320 for the half-marathon and R300 for the 10km.
Organisers said they had addressed the problems that arose last year to ensure there wouldn’t be a repeat, such as a shortage of T-shirts as well as litter being left on the roads.
The race will be televised live on SuperSport.
A total of 21,500 runners took part last year.
READ MORE:
Get the heart pumping to drop your risk of dying by up to 30%
'Racist' Comrades Marathon Association board member suspended
Comrades Marathon Association shows Ann Ashworth the door
A tale of two marathons
‘I could not breathe’: Soweto Marathon runner on treading through human waste along 21km route
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos