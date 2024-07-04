Groenewegen wins Tour stage six, Pogacar survives scare to retain yellow

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the sixth stage of the Tour de France, a 163.5km ride from Macon, as he prevailed in a tight sprint finish on Thursday.

The Jayco AlUla rider, 31, let out a huge scream after beating Belgian Jasper Philipsen for his sixth individual stage win on the Tour.

But Philipsen later lost second place for moving out of his sprinting lane, meaning Eritrea's Biniam Girmay took that spot with Colombian Fernando Gaviria finishing third.

“The feeling is so amazing. The team worked so hard yesterday and I was a bit disappointed in myself,” Groenewegen said.

“In the final kilometres we stayed calm and I went in the right moment, I was fighting for my position. I love these sprints next to each other.