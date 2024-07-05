Sport

Tour de France: Evenepoel wins time trial, Pogacar retains yellow jersey

05 July 2024 - 18:47 By By Vincent Daheron
Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step.
Image: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Belgian Remco Evenepoel claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he prevailed on the seventh stage, a 25.3km individual time trial from Nuits-Saint-Georges on Friday.

Tour debutant Evenepoel clocked 28 minutes and 52 seconds to beat Tadej Pogacar by 12 seconds, as the Slovenian retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic took third place, 34 seconds off the pace and three seconds ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, who finished fourth.

Overall, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 33 seconds and Dane Vingegaard by 1:15. 

