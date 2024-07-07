Sport

Glenrose Xaba breaks Elana Meyer's 23-year-old SA 10km record

07 July 2024 - 09:28
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Glenrose Xaba at the Spar Grand Prix in Durban last month.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Glenrose Xaba on Sunday broke Elana Meyer’s long-standing South African women’s 10km record as she finished fourth in 31min 12sec behind three East Africans at the Absa Run Your City event in Durban.

The women’s race was won by Kenyan Christine Njoki in a 30:37 personal best, ahead of Debash Desta of Ethiopia (31:00) and Judith Kiyeng, a former Kenyan 1,500m champion (31:10).

Xaba’s Boxer Superstores teammate Elroy Gelant, who will compete in the Paris Olympic marathon next month, won the men’s race in 27:47, ahead of Kabelo Mulaudzi (27:53) and Thabang Mosiako (27:54).

Gelant’s Games teammate Stephen Mokoka was fifth in 27:56.

Xaba’s previous best time was the 32:17 she ran in Cape Town in March, but her performance on Sunday put her top of the all-time South African list, leapfrogging Tayla Kavanagh (32:10), Irvette van Zyl (32:06), Dominique Scott (31:59), Colleen de Reuck (31:29) and Meyer, who clocked 31:13 in Budapest in October 2001.

