Tshepo Tshite ended third in the men’s 1,000m in a 2:15.96 personal best, with Dutch winner Niels Laros setting a 2:14.37 world junior record. Pieter Sisk of Belgium was second in 2:15.52.
Zakithi Nene faded in the final sprint to finish fourth in the men’s 400m in 45.55, behind Botswana’s Busang Kebinatshipi (45.29), Jean Bredau of Germany (45.30) and Nigerian Samuel Ogazi (45.35).
Benjamin Richardson, the South African 200m champion and a crucial member of the 4x100m relay team, ended fifth in a men’s 100m won by Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala in 10.02.
American Ronnie Baker was second in 10.03 with Canadian star Andre De Grasse third in 10.07.
Brandon Hicklin of the US was fourth in 10.16 with Richardson next in 10.21.
Viwe Jingqi, who is targeting the world junior championships in Lima in August, was fifth in the women’s 100m in 11.45.
Marioné Fourie breaks SA record as Prudence Sekgodiso clinches second
Marioné Fourie broke her own South African 100m hurdles record on Sunday evening as she delivered a storming finish to take third at the FBK Games in a wet Hengelo, Netherlands.
Fourie, 22, didn’t get away quickly, but she kept her composure, found her rhythm and powered down the track to overhaul some of her rivals before crossing the line in 12.49sec, six-hundredths of a second lower than her 12.55 mark from last year.
Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won in a 12.39 meet record with Dutch star Nadine Visser second in a 12.46 national record.
Fourie had looked good in the heats as well, winning her race in an impressive 12.60 ahead of 2022 European champion Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland and 2019 world champion Nia Ali of the US.
Camacho-Quinn won the other heat in 12.59, ahead of local star Nadine Visser in 12.69.
Meanwhile, Prudence Sekgodiso suffered her first 800m defeat of the season — in her sixth outing — but it was no disgrace to finish behind world-leading Keely Hodgkinson of Britain.
Sekgodiso had sat on Hodgkinson’s shoulder the entire race, but when the Briton hit the gas pedal over the final 200m she was unable to keep up, tiring over the final 150m.
Hodgkinson won in 1min 57.36sec while Sekgodiso, crossing in 1:58.75, just clung on to clinch second spot from fast-closing Australian Abbey Caldwell, a mere four-hundredths of a second behind.
At 22 Sekgodiso is still learning how to strategise the 800m, in which she set a 1:57.26 personal best running from the front in May.
That has placed her third on the world list for 2024 so far, behind Hodgkinson and Mary Moraa of Kenya (1:56.71).
