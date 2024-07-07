Pogacar on the attack again as Frenchman Turgis wins gravel Tour stage

Tadej Pogacar was true to his swashbuckling style as he attacked defending champion Jonas Vingegaard relentlessly in a thrilling Tour de France ninth stage peppered with gravel roads on Sunday.

Anthony Turgis prevailed at the end of a gruelling 199-km ride with a superbly timed sprint from the breakaway group to give France their third win of the edition, but all eyes were on Pogacar and his rivals for most of the day.

The Slovenian, who retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, used several gravel sections to put pressure on Vingegaard, but the Dane was perfectly protected by his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate and no difference was made between the riders of the "Big Four".

"I ride with my heart and today was a day to do it," said Pogacar, who hit out at Visma-Lease a Bike's risk-averse strategy after Vingegaard looked just content to stay in his wheel.

"They only look at me and they underestimate the others. It could backfire," added the 25-year-old, who is gunning for the first Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double since 1998.

Pogacar, who once again showed he could attack on any terrain, crossed the line in the main bunch with Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic and Vingegaard after the defending champion rode almost half of the stage on a teammate's bike following a puncture.