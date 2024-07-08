Sport

'Late un' Gayton pays homage to Paralympians, vows to look for cash

08 July 2024 - 17:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Gayton McKenzie poses with some of the Team South Africa members bound for the Paris Paralympics.
Image: SUPPLIED

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie arrived fashionably late for the naming of the Paralympic team in Johannesburg on Monday morning, but he promised to find money for struggling competitors.

He acknowledged that many athletes had to cope with problems at home, like “what they’re going to eat tomorrow or how they’re going to survive”, and he vowed to engage potential sponsors.

“I promise right here on this stage that I’m going to engage sponsors, I’m going to engage my own people in my department. Luckily I’m in charge,” he added with a laugh.

“Myself and [the team] is going to make sure that what you do on the sporting field for us, we’re going to do off the sporting field.”

He also made a point of thanking some of Sascoc’s bigger sponsors. “Sponsors shall be recognised, we shall appreciate you.”

