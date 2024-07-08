LATEST NEWS

South Africa's top golfers sign up for Paris ...

South Africa’s top-ranked golfers will compete at the Olympics in Paris, making a change from previous games where ...

David Isaacson
Sports reporter
Hatherly, Lill hit World Cup podium to boost confidence ahead of Olympics

Olympic medal contenders Alan Hatherly and Candice Lill boosted their stocks ahead of the Paris Games by scooping three ...

By SPORT STAFF
Andy Murray’s long farewell begins with emotional doubles defeat

It may not quite be the end for British great Andy Murray at Wimbledon, but it felt like it when the 37-year-old ...

By MARTYN HERMAN
McLaughlin-Levrone sets world record on last night of US Olympic trials

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the women's 400m hurdles world record for the fifth time on Sunday after crossing the ...

By Amy Tennery
Double sprint champion Thompson-Herah to miss Paris Olympics

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from the Jamaican trials due to an Achilles injury ...

By Nick Mulvenney
World Athletics will reward Olympic gold medallists in Paris with $50,000 (about R950,000) each. The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is offering bonuses of R400,000 to gold medallists, which would push the pot to R1.35m. Silver is worth only the R200,000 being offered by Sascoc, less than the R297,000 for third place at the Comrades. Olympic bronze is worth R75,000, lower than the R115,000 for the fifth-placed finishers today. 
South Africa's Thando Dlodlo, Gift Leotlela, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine celebrate winning the men's 4x400 metres relay final.
South Africa's Thando Dlodlo, Gift Leotlela, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine celebrate winning the men's 4x400 metres relay final.
Image: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Olympic blasts! Tatjana Schoenmaker claims the ...

Today in Olympic history: July 8

David Isaacson
Sports reporter
Blitzboks book Olympic ticket with win in Monaco

They did it the hard way, but the Springbok Sevens booked their ticket to the Olympics for a third consecutive time ...

By Sports Staff
SA rowers lose out in Olympic battle, now for ‘Spartacus’ fight-off for ...

South Africa’s rowers were handed a double dose of pain in Lucerne on Tuesday as both the women’s double sculls and ...

David Isaacson
Sports reporter
Le Clos eyes legacy bid in Paris, Smith SA’s best chance for swimming medal

South Africa's most decorated Olympian Chad le Clos will hope to burnish his legacy in the Paris pool after being named ...

By Ian Ransom
Comrades queen Gerda looks for ‘inspirational story’ as she targets ...

For Gerda Steyn, what some might see as biting off a lot to chew winning the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons before ...

Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor