But Swanepoel’s classification was changed at an international competition earlier this year, forcing her to learn butterfly to swim the 200m IM in Paris.
“I’ve never swum 'fly until about two months ago,” said the 36-year-old. She will also compete in the 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.
Asked how the 'fly was going, the occupational therapist based in Benoni replied with a laugh: “I haven’t drowned yet.”
Swanepoel was good enough to qualify for the Games in the tougher category, but she has slipped from the top of the world to being a competitor. “I went, for instance with my backstroke, from being ranked first in the world to, I think, 15th in the world.”
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks announced an incentive for Paralympians making the podium.
Gold is worth R400,000, silver R200,000 and bronze R75,000, with their coaches receiving R100,000, R50,000 and R25,000 respectively.
Guides of visually impaired athletes will be paid the same as coaches.
In the sport of boccia, where South Africa has a two-person team, the incentives stand at R200,000 per athlete for gold, R100,000 each for silver and R40,000 each for bronze. The coaches get the same for gold and silver, but will pocket R20,000 for bronze.
SA's Paralympic medallists to earn same incentives as Olympic stars
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
South Africa’s Paralympic medallists in Paris will receive the same incentives as their Olympic counterparts, but spare a thought for ace swimmer Kat Swanepoel who has been reclassified out of podium contention.
Wheelchair-bound Swanepoel, who on Monday was named in the initial 24-competitor-strong team for the showpiece from August 28 to September 8, recently had her classification changed from S4 to S5, where she will now go up against competitors who can walk and kick.
The double-world swimming champion from 2023 was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis when she was 21 and two years later she had to use a wheelchair full time.
She started playing wheelchair basketball and made the national team before the disease affected her hands, forcing her to move to wheelchair rugby where she also represented the country.
But when Swanepoel started struggling with neck instability, along with a detached retina which left her blind in the left eye, she switched to swimming.
She won golds in the 150m individual medley and 50m backstroke at the world championships last year, as well as silver in the 50m breaststroke.
Aniya Holder's fairy-tale journey to make the Paris Olympics
But Swanepoel’s classification was changed at an international competition earlier this year, forcing her to learn butterfly to swim the 200m IM in Paris.
“I’ve never swum 'fly until about two months ago,” said the 36-year-old. She will also compete in the 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.
Asked how the 'fly was going, the occupational therapist based in Benoni replied with a laugh: “I haven’t drowned yet.”
Swanepoel was good enough to qualify for the Games in the tougher category, but she has slipped from the top of the world to being a competitor. “I went, for instance with my backstroke, from being ranked first in the world to, I think, 15th in the world.”
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks announced an incentive for Paralympians making the podium.
Gold is worth R400,000, silver R200,000 and bronze R75,000, with their coaches receiving R100,000, R50,000 and R25,000 respectively.
Guides of visually impaired athletes will be paid the same as coaches.
In the sport of boccia, where South Africa has a two-person team, the incentives stand at R200,000 per athlete for gold, R100,000 each for silver and R40,000 each for bronze. The coaches get the same for gold and silver, but will pocket R20,000 for bronze.
Sascoc names first batch for Olympics and cash incentives for medallists
One athlete in the running for a medal is discus thrower Simoné Kruger, though hopefully Sascoc will learn to pronounce her first name correctly — the é at the end is not silent — if she wins an incentive. Her name was mispronounced twice, once by Hendricks and once in the video naming the athletes.
“We have a coloured medal in our minds, we have a certain one, but I think with how the training is going and how the year is going so far, I think there’s a good chance to hopefully achieve the goal I want to,” said 19-year-old Kruger, the 2023 world champion who has cerebral palsy.
At 51 archer Shaun Anderson is probably the oldest competitor, and he was quietly confident that he could lift his performance at his third Games. He ended 17th at Rio 2016, competing standing up, and seventh at Tokyo 2020 in a wheelchair.
Anderson, who lost his left arm in a motorcycle accident almost 21 years ago, was paralysed in a boating accident in 2016. He has developed a trigger system with a mouth plate that allows him to release the arrow far easier than previously.
“I don’t want to talk about medals, I don’t want to jinx it,” he said. “But if I can put what I’ve been doing in training into the competition, I can do well.”
It’s possible a few more names may be added to the squad.
The team named on Monday is:
ARCHERY
ATHLETICS
BOCCIA
CYCLING
EQUESTRIAN
SWIMMING
WHEELCHAIR TENNIS
READ MORE:
No DNA, just RSA: South Africans abuzz after weekend winning streak
Hatherly, Lill hit World Cup podium to boost confidence ahead of Olympics
South Africa's top golfers sign up for Paris Olympics as Team SA tops 140
Tatjana Smith shows her speed with world-class 100m breaststroke swim
OLYMPICS 2024 | All you need to know
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos