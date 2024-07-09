Sport

Gayton McKenzie wants government to stop financing superfan trips

09 July 2024 - 11:41 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says the department will no longer pay the travel and accommodation costs for superfans. Pictured is superfan Mama Joy Chauke. File photo.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says the department will no longer pay the travel and accommodation costs for superfans. Pictured is superfan Mama Joy Chauke. File photo.
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images

After a week in office, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is making financial decisions for the department as he plans to cut funding trips for sports superfans.

Last year, the department sponsored travel and accommodation for superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila’s trip to the Rugby World Cup in France. TimesLIVE previously reported the department spent R1.3m.

“I have stopped all trips for superfans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We will no longer pay for the trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” McKenzie said on Tuesday morning.

Previously speaking about the matter, the department clarified superfans were not paid salaries to attend games but their accommodation and travel expenses were paid. Department spokesperson Litha Mpondwana told TimesLIVE while Chauke and Botha have appeared at many games, the Rugby World Cup was the first time the department financed a trip for supporters’ attendance.

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme was among those who defended Chauke when she was criticised by [recently suspended] DA MP Renaldo Gouws, who was unhappy about the trip.

“Mama Joy, stand tall against the negativity. While a few might resent the unwavering positivity and love you exude, a multitude, including me, champion and celebrate you. Your impactful presence is undeniable and you’ve become an enduring beacon of hope for many. Keep shining, Ma,” Van Damme said. 

“I am happy my tax money is also spent to promote national unity via sports in South Africa. Its power transcends politics, sparking rare moments of pure unity. Not everything should be clouded by political mess. Let’s distinguish the heart of our nation from the murkiness of politics.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

McKenzie aims to publish names of artists, sportspeople receiving money from government

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie wants names of artists and sports professionals who financially benefit from his department to be ...
Politics
22 hours ago

'Late un' Gayton pays homage to Paralympians, vows to look for cash

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie arrived fashionably late for the naming of the Paralympic team in Johannesburg on Monday morning, but he promised to ...
Sport
22 hours ago

No DNA, just RSA: South Africans abuzz after weekend winning streak

South Africans are brimming with pride as the nation enjoyed a series of spectacular victories at the weekend.
News
23 hours ago

Gayton McKenzie says he will donate his first salary to struggling art gallery

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has pledged to donate his first salary to an art gallery he recently visited in Kagiso.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He’s like my little brother': Jessica Motaung on Itumeleng Khune as ... Soccer
  2. 'Late un' Gayton pays homage to Paralympians, vows to look for cash Sport
  3. Gayton McKenzie wants government to stop financing superfan trips Sport
  4. Ireland count the cost Rugby
  5. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Chiefs have made a powerful statement of intent by hiring ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'If we continue like this, we can kiss power goodbye' -Fikile Mbalula
Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave