Philipsen finally bags stage win as Pogacar stays in control

Belgian Jasper Philipsen finally claimed victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 10th stage with a textbook sprint on Tuesday.

Philipsen, who won four stages in the world's biggest cycle race last year, benefited from a perfect lead-out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate and world champion Mathieu van der Poel to prevail after 187.3km from Orleans.

Eritrean Biniam Girmay, who has already won two stages in this edition, took second place with German Pascal Ackermann coming home third.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after an uneventful day as the peloton gears up for a tricky mountain stage in the Massif Central on Wednesday.

The peloton stayed compact throughout the day through a few rain showers but everyone stayed quiet after Monday's rest day.