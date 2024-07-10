"I'm really happy to be back in the semi-finals here. Really happy about the level I'm playing," said Alcaraz, who was in a crib when American Andy Roddick won the US Open title in 2003.
Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon semis, Sinner toppled by Medvedev
Image: Shi Tang/Getty Images
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz returned to the semi-finals with an enthralling comeback on Tuesday, but there will be no blockbuster showdown with Jannik Sinner after the world number one was dragged the distance and dumped out.
Having taken his Grand Slam tally to three at the French Open last month, Alcaraz pushed on in his quest to retain a major trophy for the first time and cement his big league status by rallying past American Tommy Paul 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2.
"When I'm not playing my best tennis, I'm going to try to find solutions to be a bit better and beat the opponent," said Spaniard Alcaraz.
"Sometimes it's going to be difficult to do it but sometimes, like in these matches, I didn't play brilliant but I played enough just to (win) the match."
The clash between the two most recent Queen's Club championsl produced some breathtaking shot-making on Court One before Paul's bid to end a 21-year US wait for a men's Grand Slam champion faded.
Djokovic lets rip after majestic performance, Zverev bows out ‘on one leg’
Swiatek crashes out but Djokovic still in hunt for eighth Wimbledon title
"I tried to fight with that what I had today."
Sinner's compatriot Jasmine Paolini was grinning from ear to ear on the main show court after her dominant performance against American 19th seed Emma Navarro later on Tuesday.
The seventh seed cruised to a 6-2 6-1 victory in 58 minutes on another damp day at Wimbledon to set up a meeting with Croatian Donna Vekic, who ended the extraordinary run of 123rd ranked qualifier Lulu Sun.
Vekic had serious doubts about the durability of her knee after surgery in 2021 and considered quitting, but she finds herself in a maiden semi-final on the grandest stage.
"Those few years were tough," said Vekic, reflecting on the time after her surgery.
"Now, reaching my best result ever at a Grand Slam, I'm really proud of myself, of the work I've done, of the work my team has done."
