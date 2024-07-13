Sport

Krejcikova holds off Paolini to win Wimbledon title

13 July 2024 - 18:14 By MARTYN HERMAN
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning the final against Italy's Jasmine Paolini.
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning the final against Italy's Jasmine Paolini.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Barbora Krejcikova held off Italian crowd favourite Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon singles title on Saturday, coming through 6-2 2-6 6-4 on a sunlit Centre Court.

The Czech doubles specialist had dominated the opening set with a near-perfect display but was then rocked by a dazzling Paolini fightback which sent the showpiece into a decider.

A nervous third set swung Krejcikova's way when she broke serve at 3-3 and she went on to complete victory on her third match point, adding the Wimbledon title to the French Open crown she captured in 2021.

It was heartache for the popular Paolini who lost the French Open final a few weeks ago and was bidding to become the first Italian player to win a Wimbledon singles title.

Krejcikova, who also owns 10 doubles Grand Slam titles, including two at Wimbledon, is the latest in a long line of Czechs to win the singles at Wimbledon, following Marketa Vondrousova's triumph last year.

Krejcikova confidently began the match, striking the ball sweetly on her way to a break of serve in the first game before holding for a 2-0 lead.

The 28-year-old from Brno was soon on the hunt for a double break but Paolini weathered some fierce ball-striking in her next service game to get herself on the scoreboard.

The Centre Court crowd came alive in the fourth game as Paolini showed unbelievable court coverage to stay in the point but to no avail as Krejcikova held for 3-1.

Paolini was chit-chatting to herself between points, trying to fire herself in the face of a Krejcikova onslaught but another dropped service game left her reeling.

Dominating the baseline exchanges with her extra power, Krejcikova pouched the opener in 35 minutes and Paolini disappeared off court, presumably for a deep breath.

The Italian returned with fire in her belly and immediately the momentum shifted as she seized on the first Krejcikova dip to move into a 3-0 lead with some fluent winners.

Suddenly it was Krejcikova who looked tight with consecutive double faults adding more fuel to the Paolini fire but the Czech steadied down to avoid slipping 4-0 behind.

It was all Paolini though in the second set as she rode a wave of fervent crowd support to take the final to a decider.

The momentum looked to be with Paolini but she wavered at 3-3 in the decider with a double fault handing over a break of serve. Krejcikova was rock-solid on serve as the title inched closer but looked consumed by nerves at 5-4.

Two match points came and went but she finally go the job done at the third attempt.

MORE:

Unlikely final but Paolini and Krejcikova could serve up a treat

The Wimbledon women's singles final between Italy's seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and 31st-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova takes place at the All ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon semis, Sinner toppled by Medvedev

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz returned to the semi-finals with an enthralling comeback on Tuesday, but there will be no blockbuster ...
Sport
3 days ago

Djokovic lets rip after majestic performance, Zverev bows out ‘on one leg’

Emotions ran high for Novak Djokovic on Monday as he angrily lashed out at Wimbledon fans after his three-set demolition job over young Dane Holger ...
Sport
4 days ago

Come back to Bayern Munich, Zverev tells Guardiola

Germany's Alexander Zverev asked Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola to come back to Bayern Munich on Saturday after the Spaniard watched him reach ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Olympics: Luxolo Adams vows legal action after being dropped for Wayde van ... Sport
  2. Thabiso Tenyane is pumping R100m into Richards Bay FC and is a business partner ... Soccer
  3. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Marriage of Wydad and Rulani Mokwena is brave but good for ... Soccer
  4. Bra Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala succumbs to shooting injuries at 75 Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena welcomed as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband