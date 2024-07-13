Pogacar solos to win Tour de France stage 14 in Pyrenees

Tour de France race leader Tadej Pogacar rode solo to victory on stage 14 on Saturday, a 152 km ride from Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet including 4,000 metres of climbing in the Pyrenees.

The yellow jersey holder attacked 4.5 km from the finish after being led out by UAE Team Emirates teammate Adam Yates, leaving behind his closest rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, who finished second and third, respectively.

Vingegaard finished 39 seconds behind the Slovenian, while Belgium's Evenepoel, who had been second in the general classification before Saturday's stage, finished 70 seconds behind, meaning he slips to third overall behind the Dane.

The stage involved a brutal climb to the summit at the iconic Col du Tourmalet.

By the time the breakaway group finished the second climb up the Hourquette d'Ancizan, Pogacar's teammates had helped him close the gap to race leader Ben Healy.

Healy was out in front on his own and it was Yates who attacked with about seven kilometres left as the Briton looked to reel in the Irish rider.

As Healy began to lose steam and Yates was looking over his shoulder for Pogacar, the Slovenian picked up the pace, with Vingegaard and Evenepoel hot on his heels.