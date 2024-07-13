Sport

Unlikely final but Paolini and Krejcikova could serve up a treat

13 July 2024 - 09:01 By MARTYN HERMAN
Jasmine Paolini of Italy talks with Pink as she practices during day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2024 in London, England.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Wimbledon women's singles final between Italy's seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and 31st-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova takes place at the All England Club on Saturday.

The men's and women's doubles finals are also taking place.

UNLIKELY FINAL COULD BE ONE TO SAVOUR

Few would have imagined a Wimbledon final between a player who until this summer had never won a match on grass and another 28-year-old for whom first-round defeats had been piling up with worrying regularity this season.

But Paolini and Krejcikova will indeed battle for the honour of holding aloft the Venus Rosewater Dish on Centre Court. For those demanding the biggest names always contest Grand Slam finals, shock early exits for Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff and the withdrawal of Aryna Sabalenka were disappointing.

But for connoisseurs of tennis craft, rather than outright baseline power, Saturday's final could provide a feast as Krejcikova and Paolini meet for only the second time.

The diminutive Paolini endeared herself to crowds at the French Open by reaching the final, losing to Swiatek, and her sunshine tennis has provided a welcome distraction from the gloomy weather during the Wimbledon fortnight.

Until a run to the semifinals at Eastbourne last month, Paolini's grass court record was appalling, with each of her three previous Wimbledon appearances ending in the first round.

But something has clicked in her imaginative game, full of angles and spins and speedy court coverage. Croatia's Donna Vekic said before their epic semifinal that she had never seen anyone smile on court as much as Paolini, but beneath her charming exterior there is a street fighter spirit that has propelled her into the top 10.

Krejcikova is no stranger to the big stages having won the French Open in 2021 as well as seven Grand Slam doubles titles.

But a run of six defeats in eight singles matches before Wimbledon hardly suggested a deep run at Wimbledon was likely.

After a close call in the first round against Veronika Kudermetova, Krejcikova has grown in confidence and upset the odds to tame fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinal.

“I have had many difficult periods this year,” she said. “I mean, I never really imagined four weeks ago that I could reach a Wimbledon final, that I can be a different player.”

PAOLINI ON VERGE OF ITALIAN HISTORY

The player from the Tuscan hills is bidding to become the first Italian to win a Wimbledon singles title, three years after compatriot Matteo Berrettini lost in the men's final.

“I'm writing my own story, my own career,” Paolini said when asked about joining a list of former Italian greats.

Whatever happens on Saturday she has already joined some esteemed company — matching Steffi Graf, Justine Henin, Serena Williams and Venus Williams in reaching the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same season.

“Two Grand Slam finals in a row is crazy to believe,” she said.

KREJCIKOVA MAINTAINING A CZECH TRADITION

While Italian singles success at Wimbledon has been scarce, Czech women are scattered down the list of title winners.

Marketa Vondrousova won the title last year while Petra Kvitova was crowned champion in 2011 and 2014 while Czech-born Martina Navratilova won a record nine titles.

It is 1998 champion, the late Jana Novotna, who inspired Krejcikova's career as her mentor.

“After my juniors career, it was a lot about Jana because I had an opportunity to meet her and to spend time with her and see how she behaves, how such a big champion she is,” she said.

DOUBLES FINALS

There is Czech interest in the women's doubles final with Katerina Siniakova, who won two Wimbledon doubles titles with Krejcikova, teaming up with American Taylor Townsend against Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe.

Britain will be represented in the men's doubles final with Henry Patten alongside Finland's Harri Heliovaara facing Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

Reuters

