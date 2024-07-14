Sport

Pogacar rides solo to stage 15 win, extends Tour lead

14 July 2024 - 20:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 15.
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 15.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar highlighted his climbing credentials in the Pyrenees when he rode solo to victory in Sunday's 15th stage, a picturesque 198-kilometer (123-mile) ride from Loudenvielle to Plateau De Beille.

Slovenian Pogacar dropped Jonas Vingegaard on the final climb, finishing one minute and eight seconds ahead of the Dane, his closest rival, to win his third stage on this year's Tour and second in a row.

Vingegaard attacked with just over 10km left, with Pogacar sticking to his wheel as the pair surged ahead of the leading group to set up what promised to be an enthralling duel to the finish line.

With 5.3 km to go, however, Vingegaard knew he had run out of gas and looked forlornly over his shoulder at Pogacar and the Slovenian immediately made his move, overtaking the Visma–Lease a Bike rider before disappearing into the distance.

"I would never imagine this kind of outcome after the second week. I'm super happy with my shape. Today was super hot and it was a really hard day. I always struggle with the heat and the team did a super good job with cooling me down," Pogacar told reporters.

"When we came to the bottom of the last climb I was at the limit a little bit when Jonas tried to drop me, but I could see that he was starting to suffer a little bit.

"When he tried to drop me the last time, I could see that he doesn't have the legs to go to the top, so I tried on my own."

As Pogacar crossed the line with no other rider in sight, he held his arms aloft after extending his overall lead over Vingegaard to three minutes and nine seconds.

"Pogacar was stronger than Jonas. Jonas did a super good job but we have an opponent that is stronger so chapeau to Tadej, chapeau to team UAE," Visma's sports director Grischa Niermann said.

"They have a good margin, a good lead now. We have to accept that, for the moment we can only be happy and be proud of the performance that we showed and also accept that someone is better."

Remco Evenepoel, who is third in the general classification, finished nearly three minutes behind the Slovenian, and the Soudal-QuickStep rider is now over five minutes behind Pogacar in the overall standings.

Such was Pogacar's dominance that only 36 riders had crossed the finish line half an hour after the Team UAE Emirates rider had completed the stage.

Monday is a rest day and the Tour continues on Tuesday with stage 16, an 189km flat ride from Gruissan to Nimes. 

MORE:

Pogacar solos to win Tour de France stage 14 in Pyrenees

Tour de France race leader Tadej Pogacar rode solo to victory on stage 14 on Saturday, a 152km ride from Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet ...
Sport
1 day ago

Philipsen finally bags stage win as Pogacar stays in control

Belgian Jasper Philipsen finally claimed victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 10th stage with a textbook sprint on Tuesday.
Sport
5 days ago

Pogacar on the attack again as Frenchman Turgis wins gravel Tour stage

Tadej Pogacar was true to his swashbuckling style as he attacked defending champion Jonas Vingegaard relentlessly in a thrilling Tour de France ninth ...
Sport
1 week ago

Tour de France: Evenepoel wins time trial, Pogacar retains yellow jersey

Belgian Remco Evenepoel claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he prevailed on the seventh stage, a 25.3-km individual time trial from ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bloody Saturday for Springboks in Durban Rugby
  2. Bra Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala succumbs to shooting injuries at 75 Soccer
  3. Rassie laments Willie's early exit Rugby
  4. Olympics: Luxolo Adams vows legal action after being dropped for Wayde van ... Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs explain absence of four stars in their Turkish camp Soccer

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjadji
‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...