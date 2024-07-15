Sport

Benjamin Richardson rockets up world list with runaway 100m win

15 July 2024 - 16:59
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Benjamin Richardson at the world championships in Budapest last year.
Benjamin Richardson at the world championships in Budapest last year.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Benjamin Richardson delivered a timely boost to South Africa’s 4x100m relay Olympic medal hopes as he became only the second South African to dip under 9.9 sec in the 100m.

The 20-year-old clocked an impressive 9.86 to win the 100m in the Swiss town of La Chaux-de-Fonds on Sunday before running 19.99 while running second in the 200m.

Akani Simbine owns the 9.84 South African 100m record.

Richardson’s effort, which was aided by a 1.9 metre-per-second wind, elevates him to fifth on the world list for 2024 so far and makes him the country’s second-fastest sprinter of all time, overhauling US-based Shaun Maswanganyi on 9.91.

Number four on the national all-time list is Wayde van Niekerk on 9.94 — and all four men will be available for the relay at the Paris Games next month.

Behind Richardson, 19-year-old countryman Bradley Nkoana ended fifth in Switzerland in a 10.03 national under-20 record, which had previously been held by Maswanganyi.

Nkoana is in the relay mix as is matric pupil Bayanda Walaza, who finished second in the 100m at the South African championships in April, behind Simbine but ahead of Nkoana.

La Chaux-de-Fonds, 1,000m above sea level, is known for producing fast times, but there can be no doubting the talent of Richardson, a three-time medallist at the under-20 world championships.

Outside the US and Jamaica there aren’t many nations that can boast two sprinters capable of breaking 9.9 sec — and that is an advantage the South African sprinters will have to make count at the Olympics come the relay heats on August 8 and the final on August 9.

READ MORE

World Athletics confirm 35 South African competitors for Olympics

World Athletics has confirmed that a total of 35 South African track and field athletes, featuring 11 women, have been entered for the Paris Olympics ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘We are attending to this matter’: Gayton McKenzie on Luxolo Adams’ exclusion from Olympic squad

The exclusion of sprinter Luxolo Adams from Team South Africa for the Paris Olympics has had many rallying behind the athlete and calling for ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Wayde van Niekerk withdrawn from Olympic 400m in bid to boost relays

Wayde van Niekerk has been withdrawn from the 400m at the Paris Olympics in a move some sources say will boost the South African 4x400m and 4x100m ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are attending to this matter’: Gayton McKenzie on Luxolo Adams’ exclusion ... Sport
  2. Rassie laments Willie's early exit Rugby
  3. Olympics: Luxolo Adams vows legal action after being dropped for Wayde van ... Sport
  4. Chiefs report injury setback in Turkey as Pirates gear up for Sevilla challenge ... Soccer
  5. Argentina face Colombia in quest to make COPA America history Soccer

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji