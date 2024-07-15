Sport

Carlos Alcaraz plotting golden path to greatness

15 July 2024 - 10:00 By MARTYN HERMAN
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain kisses the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14 2024 in London.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain kisses the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14 2024 in London.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There was a moment of euphoria after Carlos Alcaraz finished off Novak Djokovic to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday, the usual pumped fists and group hugs with his entourage in the players' box.

However, an hour or so later the Spaniard was back down on planet earth, insisting his journey is only beginning.

"I've seen and heard all the statistics that I am the youngest to win at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year," the 21-year-old told reporters after his 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) demolition of 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

"I honestly try not to think about it too much. Obviously it's a really great start of my career but I have to keep going. I have to keep building my path.

"At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys. That's my main goal. That's my dream. It doesn't matter if I already won four Grand Slams at the age of 21."

Dominant Alcaraz blows away Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz produced an utterly ruthless performance to dismantle Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year's ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Alcaraz is the youngest player to complete the French Open-Wimbledon double in the same year during the professional era and emulated Roger Federer in winning his first four Grand Slam finals, though the Swiss triumphed in his first seven.

On Sunday he also matched Bjorn Borg, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander in claiming four Grand Slam titles before turning 22 and is trending well ahead of Djokovic, Federer and compatriot Rafa Nadal in his rate of accumulation of majors.

Djokovic had won only one before celebrating his 22nd birthday, Nadal three and Federer one.

That trio won 24, 22 and 20 majors respectively in an unprecedented golden era for men's tennis.

Alcaraz's four Grand Slam titles, the 2022 US Open, last year's Wimbledon when he also beat Djokovic, and this year's French Open-Wimbledon double, required only 69 matches at the slams.

Federer needed 79 matches, Nadal 81 and Djokovic 134 before notching their fourth Grand Slam titles.

Barbora Krejcikova is the new queen of Wimbledon

Krejcikova held off Italian crowd favourite Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon singles title on Saturday, coming through 6-2 2-6 6-4 on a sunlit ...
Sport
1 day ago

With Italy's world number one Jannik Sinner, winner of this year's Australian Open, vying with Alcaraz for top-dog status, the figureheads of a new generation are established.

Whether either can go on to challenge the numbers of the "Big Three" is another question.

"I think being there with Jannik, in the top of the ranking, winning the Grand Slams, I think it is good for tennis to have new faces winning the big things and fighting for the big tournaments," Alcaraz said.

"I'm really glad to have him there. As I said many times, we have a really good rivalry, as young players who are coming up, fighting for these things as well. I think it's great for the sport, for tennis and for the players as well."

While there are pitfalls ahead, 2022 Wimbledon runner-up and BBC pundit Nick Kyrgios said Sunday's one-sided final felt like the true changing of the guard.

"Alcaraz will carry our sport a long way. He will be the face of this sport alongside Sinner," the Australian said.

"The biggest enemy he'll have is his body. How healthy can he stay? I think he'll have upwards of 15 slams for sure."

Reuters

Djokovic lets rip after majestic performance, Zverev bows out ‘on one leg’

Emotions ran high for Novak Djokovic on Monday as he angrily lashed out at Wimbledon fans after his three-set demolition job over young Dane Holger ...
Sport
6 days ago

Emma Raducanu relishing British dream team partnership with Andy Murray

It took Emma Raducanu all of 10 seconds to jump at the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to play mixed doubles with British hero Andy Murray in his ...
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic believes Murray has one more Wimbledon left in him

Novak Djokovic described Andy Murray as an inspiration to fellow players for his resilience and backed him to return to Wimbledon in 2025 despite the ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rassie laments Willie's early exit Rugby
  2. Olympics: Luxolo Adams vows legal action after being dropped for Wayde van ... Sport
  3. Argentina face Colombia in quest to make COPA America history Soccer
  4. Chiefs report injury setback in Turkey as Pirates gear up for Sevilla challenge ... Soccer
  5. Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 with late Oyarzabal strike Soccer

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjadji