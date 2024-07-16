Sport

Blast from the past: Philander and Maharaj bowl Proteas to victory in second Test

Today in SA sport history: July 17

16 July 2024 - 21:13
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1912 — The South African cricket team is bowled out for 173 before Australia chase down a 47-run target to win this triangular tournament Test at Lord’s by 10 wickets. This was South Africa’s fourth straight defeat in the tournament...

