Blast from the past: Matlala outboxes Carbajal in one of the great upsets
Today in SA sport history: July 18
17 July 2024 - 21:50
1997 — Boxer Baby Jake Matlala scores one of the great upsets as he stops American Michael Carbajal to win the marginal IBA junior-flyweight title in Las Vegas. Carbajal, one of the hardest punchers in the history of the division, was a former WBC, IBF and WBO world champion who engaged in a tough trilogy against Mexican Humberto Gonzalez. Matlala outboxed Carbajal before the fight was halted because of cuts in the seventh round...
