Merciless Pogacar puts the hammer down to beat Vingegaard again

Tadej Pogacar inched closer to securing his third Tour de France title after outwitting his main rival, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, to win the penultimate stage on Saturday.

The Slovenian claimed his fifth stage win of this year's edition by outsprinting Vingegaard in the final metres of the 132.8-km mountain trek from Nice after the Dane had run out of steam while looking to cement his second place overall in the final kilometres.

There was no mercy from UAE Emirates rider Pogacar, who stayed in Vingegaard's slipstream in the final kilometres and put the hammer down 250 metres from the line.

"I enjoyed it very much, I couldn't be happier with another stage win," said Pogacar, who now has 16 Tour stage victories to his name.

"Just one more day and tomorrow I think I'm going to enjoy it as well. If you had told me this before the Tour I would not have believed it."