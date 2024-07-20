Simbine storms to second place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive boost ahead of Olympics

Akani Simbine powered his way back into Olympic reckoning as he stormed through to finish second in a stacked 100m Diamond League race in London on Saturday.

Reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the US won in a 9.81sec personal best, but Simbine, who is comfortable using his top-end speed towards the end of the race to reel in his rivals, came through to take second in a 9.86 season’s best that places him joint fifth on the world list.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, second at last year’s world championships, ended third in a 9.88 personal best. Jamaican Ackeem Blake was fifth and Briton Zharnel Hughes, world championship bronze medallist, was sixth.

That’s an impressive list of scalps, especially just two weeks before the 100m heats at the Olympics.

Simbine, the only South African in action on the day, was chuffed with his display. “That’s a big confidence-booster before Paris,” said the 30-year-old.

“There’s a part of the middle that I didn’t execute as I wanted, but I came through strong. So I’m happy with that and just work on that middle part and we’re good to go.”