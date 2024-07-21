Sport

Blast from the past: Amla becomes first South African to score triple century

Today in SA sport history: July 22

21 July 2024 - 21:29
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1933 — Australia thump the Springboks 21-6 at Kingsmead in Durban to level the five-match series 1-1. They scored four tries to South Africa’s solitary effort by winger Franky Waring...

