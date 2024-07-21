Palestinians are winners by just being at Paris Games, say athletes

The presence of Palestinian athletes at the Paris Olympic Games is already a major victory for the team amid the conflict in the Middle East, they said on Saturday, less than a week before the start of the Olympics.

The Palestinian team for the Games starting on Friday consists of six athletes who will be competing in boxing, judo, taekwondo, shooting and swimming, with slim hopes of a medal.

“Whether a medal or not, we already win,” swimmer Yazan Al Bawwab said.

“The fact we're here. The fact that people don't want us to be here, they don't want us to play sports. They don't want us to exist.”

“People don't want Palestinians to exist. They look at the flag and they don't want it. So to be here is a win,” said Al Bawwab, who will be the team's flag bearer during the opening ceremony.