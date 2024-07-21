Sport

Schauffele rides strong finish to win Open, SA’s Lawrence fourth

21 July 2024 - 19:53 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Xander Schauffele of the US holds the Claret Jug on the 18th green in celebration of victory on day four of The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon in Troon, Scotland on Sunday.
Xander Schauffele of the US holds the Claret Jug on the 18th green in celebration of victory on day four of The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon in Troon, Scotland on Sunday.
Image: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

American Xander Schauffele emerged from a tightly-bunched leader board to win the 152nd British Open with a supreme blemish-free final-round 65 at Royal Troon on Sunday.

Beginning the day among a group of players one stroke behind leader Billy Horschel, world number three Schauffele was in total control as he produced an immaculate display to finish nine under par.

When Schauffele tapped in his par on the 18th green the Claret Jug was his even if South Africa's Thriston Lawrence, who had earlier shared the lead, was still to finish his round.

Justin Rose, bidding to become the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, was left to ponder what might have been as he finished two shots back in tied second place having barely put a foot wrong over the weekend.

Horschel birdied the 18th to join Rose on seven under and Lawrence was fourth on six under with American Russell Henley fifth and Ireland's 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry sixth.

Justin Rose, bidding to become the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, was left to ponder what might have been as he finished two shots back in tied second place having barely put a foot wrong over the weekend.

Horschel birdied the 18th to join Rose on seven under and Lawrence was fourth on six under with American Russell Henley fifth and Ireland's 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry sixth.

The 30-year-old Schauffele had not won a major until dominating this year's PGA Championship in May when he finished on a record 21-under-par to edge out Bryson DeChambeau.

He took his newfound swagger to the Ayrshire coast to claim the Open in superb fashion.

Schauffele's victory means the last seven majors have all been won by Americans and for the first time since 1982 Americans have swept all four majors in a season.

After the wild weather on Saturday had left 24 players within six shots of the lead, the year's final major looked set for a nerve-jangling climax.

Midway through the afternoon that seemed likely, but Schauffele was simply too accurate off the tee, on the fairways and the greens, making six birdies and not a single bogey in a masterful exhibition of links golf.

Reuters

READ MORE

‘It’s amazing’: Thriston Lawrence makes move to emulate Els, Player

Twelve years ago, South Africa's Thriston Lawrence competed in the Junior British Open at Fairhaven Golf Club days before his compatriot Ernie Els ...
Sport
9 hours ago

SA’s Lawrence roars in to Open contention with sizzling 65, Lowry leads

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence equalled the best round of the week as a six-under 65 fired him into contention for the Open at rainy Royal Troon on ...
Sport
1 day ago

DeChambeau wins US Open as McIlroy's major misery continues

Bryson DeChambeau came out on top in a dramatic battle with Rory McIlroy over the final nine holes to win the US Open by one shot on Sunday as the ...
Sport
1 month ago

This may or may not be my last US Open, says Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the US Open by two shots — then said he didn't know if this was his swan song at the major championship.
Sport
1 month ago

Scheffler able to laugh after arrest at PGA as he focuses on US Open

World number one Scottie Scheffler says he is fully focused on the US Open and picking up a sixth win of the season in Pinehurst, North Carolina, ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Simbine storms to 2nd place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive ... Sport
  2. ‘Bra Stan’ laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery Soccer
  3. Ten Hag credits United’s leadership for proactive transfer moves Soccer
  4. 'Those are big shoes to fill': Bok skipper Moerat lauds Kolisi for support ... Rugby
  5. Rampant Springboks run riot over Portugal in Bloem Rugby

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest