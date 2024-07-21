Schauffele rides strong finish to win Open, SA’s Lawrence fourth

American Xander Schauffele emerged from a tightly-bunched leader board to win the 152nd British Open with a supreme blemish-free final-round 65 at Royal Troon on Sunday.

Beginning the day among a group of players one stroke behind leader Billy Horschel, world number three Schauffele was in total control as he produced an immaculate display to finish nine under par.

When Schauffele tapped in his par on the 18th green the Claret Jug was his even if South Africa's Thriston Lawrence, who had earlier shared the lead, was still to finish his round.

Justin Rose, bidding to become the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, was left to ponder what might have been as he finished two shots back in tied second place having barely put a foot wrong over the weekend.

Horschel birdied the 18th to join Rose on seven under and Lawrence was fourth on six under with American Russell Henley fifth and Ireland's 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry sixth.