Sport

Blast from the past: Prop Le Roux’s Bok career bites the dust

Today in SA sport history: July 23

22 July 2024 - 21:27
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1955 — Captain Jackie McGlew scores 133 in South Africa’s second innings of the fourth Test against England in Leeds...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season Soccer
  2. Sundowns sign highly rated defender from SuperSport Soccer
  3. ‘It’s amazing’: Thriston Lawrence makes move to emulate Els, Player Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Amla becomes first South African to score triple century Sport
  5. Pirates’ new jersey pays tribute to one of the club’s founding members Soccer

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...