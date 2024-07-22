Sport

Dingaan Thobela’s legacy to be kept alive

22 July 2024 - 15:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dingaan Thobela
Dingaan Thobela
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE

Two deserving applicants for the Dingaan Thobela Bursary will be announced in September, Rodney Berman has announced.

An astute former attorney based in Rosebank, Berman has done majestic work in producing world champions, mainly black fighters, since he ventured into promoting professional boxing in 1977.

One of those world champions was Dingaan Thobela — the beloved Sowetan famously known as “The Rose of Soweto”.

He confirmed his superstar status when he won the most sought-after WBC belt on September 1 2000, at the age of 34, ending the reign of super middleweight holder Englishman Glen Catley in Berman's international tournament at Carnival City, Brakpan.

That international tournament, which attracted more than 5,000 fans, was organised by Berman, who has promised to fund a National Certificate in Sports Management to perpetuate Dingaan Thobela's legacy.

An emotional Berman, who promoted Thobela, was speaking during the memorial service for the two-weight, three-title world champion who died on April 19 after a short illness.

Dingaan’s revenge: the day Thobela tamed The Tiger

Veteran boxing writer Ron Jackson has reminisced about the hugely-billed rematch between Dingaan Thobela and Tony Lopez that took place 31 years ago ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Berman said the bursary was intended to benefit a deserving youngster — not necessarily a boxer — who shows ambition, ability and promise.

“We've received many applications. The closing date is end of August and we will announce two lucky applicants September,” the philanthropist announced this week.

“We are hoping the beneficiary will align with the virtues that Dingaan represented: hope, dignity, excellence and willpower. Not only will the year-long course honour Thobela, it will also help empower a youngster in a country where employment and skills are in short supply.”

But Berman has not had joy from the University of Johannesburg since writing to the institution in May to enquire about the procedure he should follow to establish a sports management bursary.

The response was that they were experiencing a high volume of queries and they would respond to Berman's e-mail as soon as possible.

In June, Berman communicated with the institution via e-mails and phone calls. He said an e-mail from mylife@uj.ac.za came through and advised him to contact the University of Johannesburg sports management department, which he did.

When contacted for comment, Boxing SA chairperson Sifiso Shongwe said: “We will assist Rodney in making sure that this becomes a success. This is a for a good cause which will keep Dingaan's name alive for generations to come.”

Berman, who has produced more than 50 world champions since March 1990, has staged many benefit box-and-dine tournaments to help former fighters and promoters struggling financially. That included an international tournament in 2010 to raise funds to help pay the soaring medical bills of ailing former world champion Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala.

MORE:

Kevin Lerena to challenge WBC bridgerweight champion Lawrence Okolie

Boxing warrior Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena will be involved in a history-making bout when he challenges World Boxing Council bridgerweight champion ...
Sport
6 days ago

Remembering 'fight of the century': how boxing helped fight racism

Too little recognition is given to the sport of boxing yet a number of yesteryear boxers such as Muhammad Ali, Mpush ‘Lion King’ Makambi and Jack ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Sunny Edwards lurks in background for Sivenathi Nontshinga's title

Edwards, who surrendered his own IBF flyweight crown to Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez in a unification clash in December, has been chasing a match against ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Court cases imminent for new boxing board unless they resolve issues with licensees

The old board spent more than R2m trying to fight cases that could have been resolved out of court, and it lost all of them
Sport
2 weeks ago

Boxing fraternity pays tribute to ‘great, humble’ Dingaan Thobela

Dozens of prominent boxing figures, celebrities from the music and sporting industry, and politicians paid a fitting farewell to departed champion ...
Sport
2 months ago

WATCH | Funeral service of Dingaan 'The Rose of Soweto' Thobela

The funeral service of former boxing world champion and darling of South African sports fans Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela is being held on ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns sign highly rated defender from SuperSport Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season Sport
  3. ‘It’s amazing’: Thriston Lawrence makes move to emulate Els, Player Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Amla becomes first South African to score triple century Sport
  5. Simbine storms to 2nd place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive ... Sport

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...