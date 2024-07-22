It’s been quite a journey, says Open winner Xander Schauffele

American Xander Schauffele celebrated achieving a lifelong dream after winning his second major title with an ice-cool two-shot victory at the British Open on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Olympic champion also won this year's PGA Championship to end his long wait for a first major crown.

“Oh man, it's been quite a journey,” Schauffele said during the trophy presentation on the 18th green after being handed the Claret Jug.

“It took me forever just to win one and to have two now is something else. I feel very honoured hearing my name called with Open champion right after it. It's something I have dreamed of for a very long time.”

The world number three, who began the day one shot off the pace, produced a bogey-free final round as he closed with a superb six-under 65 at a blustery Royal Troon.