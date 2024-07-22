Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season
Orlando Pirates have launched their kit for the 2024-25 season.
The Buccaneers provided the first look at their new Adidas kit in a function at Orlando Stadium on Monday. They posted pictures of their players sporting the new kit on X.
Success is earned. This is Pirates 🖤— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) July 22, 2024
Introducing Orlando Pirates 24/25 home and away jersey
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/jrmaLniRFS
Pirates have won four cup trophies in their two seasons under coach Jose Riveiro.
They finished in second place to seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns in both those campaigns.
In 2024-25 Bucs will be looking to defend their cup titles and close the gap on Downs in the league, where Pirates’ runners-up finishes were by 16 points in 2022-23 and 23 in 2023-24.