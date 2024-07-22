Sport

Pogacar turns from Baby Cannibal to Colossus

22 July 2024 - 12:35 By Julien Pretot
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 21 from Monaco to Nice and also the overall Tour de France on Sunday.
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage 21 from Monaco to Nice and also the overall Tour de France on Sunday.
Image: Pool via Reuters/Laurent Cipriani

Battered and bruised in the two previous editions, Tadej Pogacar made his return to the top of the Tour de France podium with a loud, big bang on Sunday to cement his place among the cycling greats.

The Slovenian became the first to win both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour in the same season since the late Marco Pantani in 1998, in brutal, ruthless fashion as he crushed defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, whom he beat by six minutes and 17 seconds.

Last year, Pogacar paid the price for a preparation that was disrupted by a crash in April, and this time, it was Denmark's Vingegaard who entered the race diminished after sustained broken ribs and a collapsed lung three months before the start in Florence.

Vingegaard made good impression in the opening week, but Pogacar hit him hard every time he could and it quickly became evident that the rider who drew comparisons with the great Eddy Merckx would come closer to the 'Cannibal'.

It would now be unfair to call Pogacar just the 'Baby Cannibal'. In three weeks from Florence, Italy, to Monaco, Pogacar has taken on a new dimension.

His swashbuckling style, take-no-prisoner approach, have given him titles in all three grands tours and in three of the five Monument classics, and won him the hearts of the fans.

While Merckx won five Tours and the Giro five times as well and claimed all five Monuments, it came at a time when cycling was not yet globalised.

“We could have made a whole peloton with the new Merckxes,” Merckx himself said.

“This one's different. If you want me to predict a career similar to mine, I'd say yes. He started winning at a very young age, and I sense a huge desire in him to win everything.

“There's a rage whenever he's on a bike. I like that. Yes, I'm really saying it, and not to please those who ask me: Pogacar is my true heir.

“If there's any room for improvement, it's in the time trial, where he can still take time. And later on, he'll have to put on a bit of weight if he wants to win Paris-Roubaix.”

Pogacar has been ticking all the boxes since he started, notably winning the 2018 Tour de l'Avenir, a year before he turned professional.

He then won Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the Giro di Lombardia and the Tour of Flanders, coming third in Milan Sanremo this year. While Paris-Roubaix, the Queen of the Classics, seems out of reach due to his light weight, Pogacar is by far the most successful road rider of his era.

And there could be more to come.

No rider has won all three grands tours in a single season. Given Pogacar's domination, why should the Slovenian not give it a try?

“I'm not sending him [to the Vuelta a Espana]. It would be too much stress to do a third grand tour with the goal of winning,” the UAE Emirates team manager said.

“Sure, if he won he would do something unique, but I have to pay for it in the coming years too. I don't want to risk melting him. And if I burn him? Then you know, if he were to win they would criticise us saying we are greedy.”

Pogacar's hunger, however, could be satisfied at the Olympics, were he will be among the top favourites in the road race on August 3. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Pogacar achieves first Giro-Tour double since 1998

Tadej Pogacar became the first rider to achieve the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double since 1998 when he claimed his third Tour title on Sunday, ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Merciless Pogacar puts the hammer down to beat Vingegaard again

Tadej Pogacar inched closer to securing his third Tour de France title after outwitting his main rival, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, to win ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pogacar solos to win Tour de France stage 14 in Pyrenees

Tour de France race leader Tadej Pogacar rode solo to victory on stage 14 on Saturday, a 152km ride from Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet ...
Sport
1 week ago

Racing towards African access

The Amani Project aims to get more riders from the continent into the international cycling scene, which is still largely dominated by European ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Philipsen finally bags stage win as Pogacar stays in control

Belgian Jasper Philipsen finally claimed victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 10th stage with a textbook sprint on Tuesday.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘It’s amazing’: Thriston Lawrence makes move to emulate Els, Player Sport
  2. Sundowns sign highly rated defender from SuperSport Soccer
  3. Simbine storms to 2nd place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive ... Sport
  4. Erasmus ‘happy with everything other than discipline’ in big Bok win Rugby
  5. Lacazette says France coach Henry wants attacking football at Olympics Soccer

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...