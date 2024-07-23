Sport

LeBron James picked as Team USA’s male flag bearer for Paris Games

23 July 2024 - 10:48 By Karolos Grohmann
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
LeBron James during an exhibition game between the US and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on July 17.
LeBron James during an exhibition game between the US and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on July 17.
Image: Christopher Pike/Getty Images

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will be Team USA's male flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the American team said on Monday.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, aged 39, will be participating in his fourth Olympics.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent the US on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a statement.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.

“Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

His female counterpart, who will also carry the flag on a barge along with boats carrying all other teams down the river Seine in front of 300,000 spectators, will be announced on Tuesday.

James and his flag bearer counterpart were chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Akani Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold

Simbine dipped under 9.90 sec for only the third time in his career at the Diamond League meet in London, clocking 9.86 sec to finish second behind ...
Sport
1 day ago

Simbine storms to 2nd place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive boost ahead of Olympics

Akani Simbine powered his way back into Olympic reckoning as he stormed through to finish second in a stacked 100m Diamond League race in London on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Palestinians are winners by just being at Paris Games, say athletes

The presence of Palestinian athletes at the Paris Olympic Games is already a major victory for the team amid the conflict in the Middle East, they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lacazette says France coach Henry wants attacking football at Olympics

Alexandre Lacazette said he was proud head coach Thierry Henry, his idol growing up, had given him the responsibility of leading the France Olympic ...
Sport
1 day ago

Convicted rapist competing for Netherlands in Olympics barred from speaking to media

The Dutch Olympic committee is taking measures to mitigate the impact of including convicted rapist Steven van de Velde on their squad, a move that ...
News
1 day ago

We need a level playing field, says GB’s Peaty after Chinese doping cases

Adam Peaty and other British swimmers said there needs to be a level playing field after 23 Chinese swimmers escaped punishment after testing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie vows Luxolo Adams will go to the Olympics

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has vowed to do everything in his power to ensure sprinter Luxolo Adams goes to the Olympics.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Pirates’ new jersey pays tribute to one of the club’s founding members Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Amla becomes first South African to score triple century Sport
  4. McKenzie plans to rev up SA sports scene with return of Formula One after 31 ... Sport
  5. Romain Folz joins Sundowns as first team assistant coach Soccer

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...