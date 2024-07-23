McKenzie plans to rev up SA sports scene with return of Formula 1 after 31 years

Minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie wants to bring Formula 1 racing back to South Africa after an absence of 31 years.
McKenzie on Sunday said he had scheduled meetings with key stakeholders, with the first meeting scheduled for the end of August in Monaco in an attempt to bring the popular sporting event back to South Africa .
“I have set up meetings with relevant people already. My term will be a failure if I don’t bring one of the biggest sporting tourist events to South Africa, which is F1. Our first meeting is at the end of August in Monaco,” McKenzie said.
South Africa last hosted an F1 race at Kyalami in 1993, which was won by Alain Prost in a Williams-Renault.
TimesLIVE previously reported that South Africa had lost its bid to host a Formula One race in the near future, supposedly due to its political alignment with Russia.
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has also spoken about his plans to bring F1 to South Africa. In an interview with ESPN in 2023, Hamilton said he was working in the background to bring the sport to South Africa.
“I've been talking about having a race in South Africa and I've been pushing for it in the background. Hopefully, you'll see that come to life. It's a big dream for me to race in South Africa during my career. It's a huge thing for me. I know I have a big following out there and that would be amazing. I can just imagine what we could be doing in South Africa and the work that needs to be done there, and just highlight how beautiful that continent is. I'll be pushing for that,” Hamilton said.
Since taking office, McKenzie has vowed to revive the department. He has promise to make spinning the “biggest sport” in the country. and improve sport in schools.
“I'm going to make the most of this. We will listen to people and their ideas. We will work hard as patriots. I'm going to be one of the best ministers because I have you guys,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie's enthusiasm and proactive approach have sparked excitement and anticipation on social media. Here are some reactions:
Image: Freddy Mavunda
