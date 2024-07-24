The 27-year-old said she couldn’t expect everything to work out perfectly. “It’s about how we react to it and how we see it and how positive we stay in those situations that count … I know it’s going to go well and I’m preparing well.”
Smith will race the 100m breaststroke heats and the semifinals on Sunday before doing the final on Monday night. The 200m breaststroke heats and semifinals are scheduled for next Wednesday with the final on August 1.
Smith, who also won the 100m breaststroke silver in Tokyo three years ago, said her training had not changed much in the past three years.
“I don’t think [there’s] much difference,” she said. “Just perfecting all the small things — swimming is a very technical sport. It’s those small margins that count so physically we can’t do much more,” she added, saying that finessing the finer details was character-building.
“You’re growing as a person and I’m getting older. That was a massive difference,” she added with a laugh.
Being defending Olympic champion comes with pressure, says Tatjana
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Tatjana Smith, looking relaxed and full of smiles, on Wednesday admitted that being the defending Olympic 200m breaststroke champion had its challenges, but she was dealing with them.
She is bidding to become the first South African Olympic champion to retain their spot atop the podium in real time at Paris 2024.
In a video released by Team South Africa from the Athletes’ Village she smiled throughout and frequently laughed while answering questions, exuding a calmness that suggests she is ready for the gala ahead.
“It’s definitely not easy,” she said. “It’s a daily thing that you have to tell yourself that you’re not swimming for others’ expectations. I think sometimes my expectations are higher than those.
“But it’s really just coming back to it and for me just trusting in God and knowing his plan will ultimately work out … that I can just prepare as well as I can.”
No pressure, Tatjana, your podium awaits
Olympic finalist Kaylene Corbett owns unique spot in Tatjana Smith’s shadow
Smith pointed out that she enjoyed using the 100m race to gauge herself ahead of her premier 200m event.
“The 100 is always nice to have as a pre-race for the 200. Sometimes I start enjoying it too much and then I get nervous whether I’m going to survive in the 200 or not.
“But it is always good just to see where I am and just have the speed in the beginning to know for the 200.”
Smith said she was enjoying life having got married late last year. “I love it, I’m still getting used to seeing a very short surname on my caps.
“I’m just embracing it and I love that part of life and it makes you realise that swimming is just a season and there’s different seasons and I’m already enjoying another season with my swimming.”
