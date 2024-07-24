Sport

Blast from the past: France starts worst-ever Bok run of seven losses on the trot

Today in SA sport history: July 25

24 July 2024 - 21:40
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1955 — Russell Endean, 17 overnight, scores an unbeaten 116 as South Africa make 500 in the fourth Test in Leeds, leaving England a target of 481 runs to win...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘It’s not easy to be defending Olympic champion,’ says Tatjana Smith Sport
  2. Olympic finalist Kaylene Corbett owns unique spot in Tatjana Smith’s shadow Sport
  3. SA judoka Whitebooi wants to go all the way in Paris after early Tokyo exit Sport
  4. Archer Roux will be SA’s first Olympian in action at Paris Games Sport
  5. Davids says Blitzboks ‘can go all the way’ in Paris Olympic tournament Rugby

Most read

  1. WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary ... Soccer
  2. It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’ Soccer
  3. Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto Soccer
  4. Pirates’ new jersey pays tribute to one of the club’s founding members Soccer
  5. PSL chair Khoza expected to address Premiership sponsorship issue Soccer

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...