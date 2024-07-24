Coach Snyman has harsh words with Blitzboks, says must play as 'collective'

The Olympic flame has yet to be lit, but the Blitzboks’s hope of a medal were all but extinguished as they lost their opening two matches of Paris 2024 on Wednesday.

They went down 5-10 to Ireland in their opener and 5-17 to New Zealand in the final match of the evening, but they can still get to the quarterfinals as one of the two best third-placed teams across the three pools.

They will need to beat Japan on Thursday afternoon and there’s a possibility they could end up facing the winner of New Zealand and Ireland in the quarterfinal.

Whoever they take on, they’re going to have to pull up their socks considerably.

The team, which has been mostly poor the whole season, is going to need a spectacular turn-around by the time they take on Japan at 4pm on Thursday. The quarterfinals kick off at 9pm, with Argentina, Ireland, New Zealand and Fiji producing performances to suggest they will make up the top four.