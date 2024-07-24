The Blitzboks looked a far cry from Olympic medallists as they went down 5-10 to Ireland in their opening match of the Paris Games at Stade de France on Wednesday.
But that’s what happens when a team doesn’t have much ball in hand and then still commit some silly mistakes.
“They had like 80% of ball possession,” captain Selvyn Davids said afterwards. “So that’s why they could control the game and they did it pretty well.
“We know they’re a tough side, a physical side, but I think we saw great stuff on defence, only conceding two tries.”
South Africa were starved of possession for almost the entire first half, conceding the first try only after the hooter had gone.
The second came soon after Ryan Oosthuizen, who had pulled off a try-saving tackle in the first half, was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle in the second.
Davids scored a late consolation try in almost the only move where the Blitzboks looked penetrative.
They’ll need to do more of that against New Zealand later on Wednesday.
“If you can score half the amount of tries with 60% less ball possession that the other team, that shows that you can do something when you have ball in hand.
“I think if we get more ball possession and keep our ball the next game we can pull it through and be successful.”
New Zealand beat Japan 40-12 in the other early Pool A match.
Unimpressive Blitzboks go down to Ireland in Paris Olympics opener
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
