Sport

Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?

24 July 2024 - 14:51 By Julien Pretot
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Real Madrid and France player Zinedine Zidane during Real's unveiling of new signing Kylian Mbappe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16. Zidane is among the favourites to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony for the Paris Games on Friday.
Former Real Madrid and France player Zinedine Zidane during Real's unveiling of new signing Kylian Mbappe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16. Zidane is among the favourites to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony for the Paris Games on Friday.
Image: Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The identity of the person who lights the Olympic cauldron on the night of the opening ceremony is one of sport's best-kept secrets, with less than a dozen people in the know.

Paris 2024 organising committee president Tony Estanguet on Sunday said the person who will light the cauldron on Friday was not yet aware they had been selected.

Here are the top five contenders:

MARIE-JOSE PEREC

The 56-year-old is widely considered to be France's best Olympian of all time, with three gold medals across two Games in athletics.

Perec, who was born in the overseas region of Guadeloupe, won the 400m at the Barcelona Games in 1992 before achieving the 200-400m double four years later in Atlanta.

She bore the torch in her native Guadeloupe but Estanguet said someone who had already carried it could not be ruled out.

OMAR SY

The star of The Untouchables, of West African origin, is one of France's most-beloved personalities. He also stars in the Netflix show Lupin, whose first series is the third-most watched on the platform, with almost 100-million viewers.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE

France's greatest soccer player who helped Les Bleus to their first World Cup title, on home soil in 1998 and to the European title two years later, Zidane, whose parents are from Algeria, hails from the Marseille estates.

He was the favourite to bring the Olympic flame to land in Marseille after its boat trip from Greece but eventually was not involved.

THOMAS PESQUET

Pesquet is the most experienced European astronaut with almost 400 days spent in space — and possibly as many spent on TV sets due to his huge popularity in the country.

SURVIVOR(S) FROM THE NOVEMBER 13 2015 ATTACKS

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo says she decided to support the Olympic bid after Islamist squads killed 130 people in a night of carnage across Paris on November 13, 2015, looking to lift the Parisians' moods. It would be fitting to see one or several survivors of the attacks light the cauldron on Friday. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Archer Roux will be SA’s first Olympian in action at Paris Games

Archery is embedded in Wian Roux’s genes, with both his parents, Patrick and Gerda, having won world championship medals in Turkey in 2013
Sport
1 day ago

Akani Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold

Simbine dipped under 9.90 sec for only the third time in his career at the Diamond League meet in London, clocking 9.86 sec to finish second behind ...
Sport
3 days ago

Davids says Blitzboks ‘can go all the way’ in Paris Olympic tournament

Captain Selwyn Davids is hoping the Blitzboks can get Team South Africa off to a good start with a medal on the opening day of the Olympics on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tour champion Pogacar ruled out of Paris Olympics road race

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has been ruled out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after an exhausting three-week stage race, the Slovenian Olympic ...
Sport
1 day ago

LeBron James picked as Team USA’s male flag bearer for Paris Games

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will be Team USA's male flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the American team ...
Sport
1 day ago

Andy Murray says Paris Games will be final event of storied career

Briton Andy Murray, the first male tennis player to claim two Olympic singles gold medals, said on Tuesday that he will play the final event of his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lacazette says France coach Henry wants attacking football at Olympics

Alexandre Lacazette said he was proud head coach Thierry Henry, his idol growing up, had given him the responsibility of leading the France Olympic ...
Sport
3 days ago

Nadal reaches first final since 2022 in Bastad ahead of Olympics

Rafael Nadal reached his first final in two years on Saturday, beating qualifier Duje Ajdukovic 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Swedish Open in ...
Sport
4 days ago

Simbine storms to 2nd place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive boost ahead of Olympics

Akani Simbine powered his way back into Olympic reckoning as he stormed through to finish second in a stacked 100m Diamond League race in London on ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary ... Soccer
  2. It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’ Soccer
  3. Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto Soccer
  4. Pirates’ new jersey pays tribute to one of the club’s founding members Soccer
  5. PSL chair Khoza expected to address Premiership sponsorship issue Soccer

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...